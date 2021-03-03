Pay those workers

The Centre for Socially Displaced Persons was started by ANR Robinson in the former Riverside Car Park and is being managed by the Society of St Vincent de Paul, with financial assistance from the Government.
This was to help get the homeless persons in the Port of Spain area taken off the streets of the capital.
I observed a report in yesterday’s newspaper with a picture of workers from the centre with placards saying they have not been paid for two months.
I am writing to appeal to the Minister of Finance to ensure these workers are paid their salaries. The Mayor of Port of Spain is very interested in having the homeless persons taken off the streets of the city. The Mayor may also help to get the minister to pay these workers their outstanding salaries, as if not, a large number of homeless persons may be back on the streets.