I am in agreement with Mr O Wilson’s letter in the Sunday Express, that citizens will splurge on KFC, Carnival costumes and MovieTowne dinners, but will not pay their WASA, T&TEC and TSTT bills on time.
Why is it that Trinis do not seem to have their priorities in the right order?
Who has encouraged this favoured behaviour of something for free, everywhere they can find it?
These utility companies are also to blame, as they should warn, and cut off connections immediately to all delinquent customers. Running up millions of dollars in losses as shown on their balance sheets is bad business sense.
Then, in the case of WASA, there is no money to repair leaking water mains, or install modern equipment to expand water lines to other areas that have never had water connections to new houses.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite