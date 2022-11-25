Paying the price for ignoring building laws

The scenes of distressed citizens and their beautiful homes surroun­ded by water that is subsiding far too slowly emphasises the reasons building laws cannot be ignored.

Out there in foreign, it would be jail time to build anywhere without approval. You cannot change watercourses. You cannot build on hillsides. You cannot build on river banks. You definitely cannot construct beachhouses on seafronts and expect the ocean to keep off your property.

How can anyone blame the Government for not making excess water immediately disappear in 48 hours? How do you fix landslides and resurface roads in pouring rain? Landslides will recur at will. Soil erosion under the road surface will continue to happen.

The photographs in the media clearly show that we as citizens have to wake up and drink the climate change coffee every single day, and not just when we feel like it.

Who is to be blamed when errant contractors do not care that thousands of families may be distressed by their selfish actions? Who is turning a blind eye in certain local government corporations? Who is not listening to complaints from burgesses? What about the illegal quarrying?

Allowing yourself to do whatever, build wherever, just because you have a nice little piece of land, is total madness. We say that these things would not happen in the First World. They would not happen because laws have to be obeyed. Construction cannot happen without the magic words—Government approval.

How can the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately fix everything overnight? Will it make a difference if the Government supplied every household with their own water pump? I don’t think so.

How many riverbanks, stretching for miles, can you make safe? How can you pre­vent under-road soil erosion? How do you prevent the roads from crumbling? How can you instil in citizens the importance of not throwing garbage into the rivers? One hand cannot clap.

Climate change is here to stay.

Kudos to the journalists and photographers for supplying footage and stories when possibly facing danger to themselves.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Mixed appeal

Mixed appeal

I have never liked mixed peel, those little cubes of candied fruit of red, green and yellow that are ubiquitous ornaments for all manner of sweet treats. As a child, I thought they were spiteful additions to sweet breads, coconut drops, fruit cakes and the like. I reasoned that they were inserted to restrict you from being greedy, and over-indulgent. Or just to slow down the process; because for me, it was a matter of disgustedly picking out every single one from my portion. (I felt the same way about maraschino cherries. Still do.)

Makings of a physical emergency

Makings of a physical emergency

The collapse of the Manzanilla-Mayaro road has disrupted a critical link between the southeastern peninsula and the rest of Trinidad. What is needed as a matter of critical urgency is the series of decisions which must be made to minimise the sense of dislocation and loss of connectivity.

People who are required to be moving in both directions to and from the affected districts ought to be assured that their needs are met, to the best of whatever the possibilities are.

Of what use are letters to the Editor?

After just reading two “letters to the Editor” in your tabloid by Gregory Wight, and C Peters, both of whose letters I look forward to, I shook my head in my usual pessimistic way, knowing fully well that what they’re saying in their letters, while being perfectly true, will be to no avail. At least not in the immediate future.

Then I said to myself, “What a sad state of affairs we live in.” Yet, come Christmas into Carnival, most of the nation’s concerns will be pushed aside for another time, apart from the few “voices” like theirs and others who continue the “fight”.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the ma­gic wand enabled us to slip past Mexi­co who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hid­den expenses that made the trip possible.

There's violence against men too

There are always so many articles in the newspapers about violence towards women, but I have never seen an article yet about violence towards men!

While the woman’s violence may not be physical such as slapping and hitting, a wife’s constant nagging towards the man, or ignoring him completely for a long period of time, and worst, ignoring him romantically, are also forms of violence.

It is not just women who may suffer from violence but men, too.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

