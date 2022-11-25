Paying the price for ignoring building laws

The scenes of distressed citizens and their beautiful homes surrounded by water that is subsiding far too slowly emphasises the reasons building laws cannot be ignored.
Out there in foreign, it would be jail time to build anywhere without approval. You cannot change watercourses. You cannot build on hillsides. You cannot build on river banks. You definitely cannot construct beachhouses on seafronts and expect the ocean to keep off your property.
How can anyone blame the Government for not making excess water immediately disappear in 48 hours? How do you fix landslides and resurface roads in pouring rain? Landslides will recur at will. Soil erosion under the road surface will continue to happen.
The photographs in the media clearly show that we as citizens have to wake up and drink the climate change coffee every single day, and not just when we feel like it.
Who is to be blamed when errant contractors do not care that thousands of families may be distressed by their selfish actions? Who is turning a blind eye in certain local government corporations? Who is not listening to complaints from burgesses? What about the illegal quarrying?
Allowing yourself to do whatever, build wherever, just because you have a nice little piece of land, is total madness. We say that these things would not happen in the First World. They would not happen because laws have to be obeyed. Construction cannot happen without the magic words—Government approval.
How can the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately fix everything overnight? Will it make a difference if the Government supplied every household with their own water pump? I don’t think so.
How many riverbanks, stretching for miles, can you make safe? How can you prevent under-road soil erosion? How do you prevent the roads from crumbling? How can you instil in citizens the importance of not throwing garbage into the rivers? One hand cannot clap.
Climate change is here to stay.
Kudos to the journalists and photographers for supplying footage and stories when possibly facing danger to themselves.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin