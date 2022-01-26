With regard to the failure/refusal of the PCA to do its job, for the past seven weeks endeavours to transmit communications to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs by the following means appear to have been unsuccessful:
1. E-mail addressed to communication@ag.gov.tt
2. Hand-delivered letter.
3. Numerous recorded telephone messages to your secretary.
4. Contact Us link on the AGLA website.
5. Facebook Messenger messages.
I have received neither acknowledgment of receipt nor advice of action taken to address the matter by you.
The refusal/failure to do its job has been the position for six years now, despite numerous requests for action, and the PCA has been rendered dysfunctional and counterproductive to the fullest extent possible.