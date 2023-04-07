PCA must tell the whole story

I note with interest the 2021/2022 Report of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which as usual highlighted the number of reports made against police officers, how they were dealt with, and the outcome of the investigation.
I observed as well that 410 complaints were closed without referral and with a decision to take no further action.
I am concerned about those 410 complaints and the reasons they were discontinued. While I understand an investigation can be discontinued for a number of reasons (for example, insufficient evidence, or the complainant is no longer interested, etc), I am also aware that false, malicious and misleading reports are made against police officers and none of that is reflected in the PCA’s report. Why?
The Police Complaints Authority Act identifies the role, functions, power and authority of the PCA. It also identified in Section 47 a number offences for specified breaches. Two such offences piqued my interest, 47(i) and 47(j), which read as follows:
A person who—
47(i) knowingly mislead the Authority by giving false information; and
47(j) knowingly makes or causes to be made, a false report, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $50,000 and to imprisonment for five years.
Surely the penalty indicates the seriousness of the offences. It is highly improbable that no one made a false or misleading report to the Authority for the period under review or at anytime before, for that matter.
As a public authority, the PCA is duty-bound to present the facts, all of them, without prejudice, as it is in the public’s interest so to do.
I expect similar diligence and details, as outlined in the report on the number and category of offences committed by police officers in various divisions, to be similarly replicated in respect of the 410 complaints that were set aside and discontinued without details.
Bernard Baird
Couva