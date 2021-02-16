PCA needs more teeth

I have noted with more than passing interest, statements from the Minister of National Security, regarding the death of two suspects in the murder of Andrea Bharatt while in police custody. The Minister spoke of the powers held by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
I am of the view that the law enabling the PCA falls short. I make this claim based on the fact that the only power vested in the PCA is investigative.
Upon completion of its investigations, the findings are submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The PCA has absolutely no say about what transpires thereafter.
I am familiar with a police-involved killing dating back on January 23, 2009. As far as I am aware, the PCA did what it could under the law.
To this date, despite the submission of its findings, this matter continues to be in abeyance. Being closely involved in this matter, I can speak to the frustration that may well be the experience of other persons in similar matters.
I firmly believe the PCA is necessary. Without such an authority, questionable killings by police officers would result in himself investigating himself.
This brings to mind the minister’s mention of the Police Professional Standards Bureau. While I cannot say much about it, I have nagging questions about its suitability to investigate the instant matter.
Despite the “information” being peddled in the public domain, I will not be drawn into forming an opinion based on wild speculation. However my experience in the matter in which I am involved fuels my scepticism.
For the sake of the society we are building, it is my hope that the powers that be take a critical look at the institutions charged with looking into matters of questionable conduct by law enforcement.
It may be worth considering equipping the PCA with the powers to do more than investigate. In its current incarnation it is severely hamstrung by the very act that birthed it.
Elias Lewis
Chaguanas