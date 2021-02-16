PCA needs more teeth

The recent tragedies that have befallen our nation have deeply affected me, a 20-year-old woman living in Trinidad and Tobago. From my current standing in life, I am merely a couple steps from where Andrea Bharatt was before her life was cut short. I’d like to believe that I share similar sentiments with Andrea, as I too am hopeful about my future in T&T. However, my hope is threatened and has been diminishing day by day because of tragedies like hers.