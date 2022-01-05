Watson Duke, the leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) made it abundantly clear in a recent publication that his party intends to contest every election in Trinidad and Tobago.
Well, that message is loud and clear, and resonates with intensity in the camps of the United National Congress (UNC)—to be more precise, there will be no alliance or coalition with the UNC.
Now the UNC chance for coalition with the PDP is dead but, on the other hand, there seems to be a greater chance to win the next general election, providing strategic changes take place and by injecting new blood into the comatose UNC.
The PDP will certainly split the traditional votes by reducing the chances of a PNM win. In addition, there have been lots of protests across the island, with a slogan “Rowley must go”, which may be the cornerstone for the PDP to gain momentum in Trinidad, since Tobago is already in the bag.
But that only elevates the chances of the UNC winning the next general election, providing the party puts a new face on the leadership position—someone new, someone more inspiring, someone more persuading, someone invigorating, someone more convincing who changes the status quo of losing consistently.
Other potential changes: bring on Gary Griffith or Larry Lalla. These two respectable and highly qualified gentlemen have extensive knowledge—one (Lalla) in law and the other (Griffith) in order.
In my humble opinion, I believe the UNC has the greatest chance to win the next election, without counting the two seats in Tobago, and remain in power for a decade at least.