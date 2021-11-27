Advice for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP): just tell the people while the PNM is promising them agricultural lots and plots of land here and there, you are returning to them all of Tobago which had been under the rule of Balisier House for decades; that while, ostensibly, Scarborough is the capital, Balisier House in Port of Spain has run the affairs of Tobago as if they had the deed to its ­ownership.

In short, all that Tobago has been for the PNM is two electoral seats so they could form the government in Trinidad; so that the Treasury here could be their personal ATM from which they could dispense crumbs to Tobago in the manner of feeding stray dogs, keeping you alive just as a voter bank for them, but not really as a people.

Tell your Tobago people the PNM has no long-term vision for them, as they are a people with a ­today-for-today mentality. No storage concept prevails in that organisation where they destroy and shut down what exists.

Tobago, think of Petrotrin, Caroni Ltd, the railway, the Trinidad roadway, and see whether you want to have these people around you any longer. Like locusts, they’ll eat you out and reduce Tobago to a desert land. Save yourselves from them.

Then again, the question arises and one which PDP should put to the people: what authority does the PNM have, as a political party, to distribute lands?

While the Government may do so, what is happening here is that the party per se is offering itself for power in exchange for lands it doesn’t have the right to or ownership of.

Couldn’t the PDP file an injunction to have that land distribution stop and let the court rule on the illegality of it, as it must be?

L Siddhartha Orie

Excuses feeding failure

George Washington Carver was born into conditions of slavery but nevertheless became a prominent agricultural scientist and innovator in crop farming.

I mention him in the context of our leaders masking reality with excuses. Carver stated his view in a single sentence: “Ninety-nine per cent of failures come from persons who make excuses.”

Time for mandatory vaccination

With fear of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading around the world at viral speed, Trinidad and Tobago has the twin challenge of keeping Omicron out, while extinguishing the raging flames of the third wave that has claimed 381 lives just this month alone.

Fear of the needle

One of the fundamental though unwritten rights citizens in every country in the world enjoy is the inviolable, unfettered right to be an ass. Or a coward.

From the uneducated, the ignorant, to brilliant scholars among the intelligentsia, and otherwise sensible people who are law-abiding and look and act normal in every circumstance, aberrations occur that debunk the presumption that every human being is endowed with some degree of intelligence, acting totally irrational, asinine in the extreme, leaving sane and sober people around to ponder if they are looking at and listening to men or animals, no disrespect intended for the latter species.

Civilisation Receding

Last Sunday I wrote on the critical importance of the individual “attaining the calm”. The next day, front page headlines announced, “They killed each other”, “Deadly face-off” and “Deaths over a woman” reporting on a shoot-out between a police officer and a soldier, both off-duty, tragically killing each other.

The smartest guys in the room

In 2001, Enron, named the “most innovative company” by Fortune magazine for six consecutive years, collapsed.

Enron’s chairman, Kenneth Lay and chief executive officer, Jeffrey Skilling were two arrogant and belligerent men who believed they were the “smartest guys in the room”. They believed that through their sheer cleverness and creativity, they created the most innovative corporation in the US. Nobody wanted to be disloyal, and therefore said nothing.

Create safe zones all over the country

There is a very simple way to reduce the increase in Covid cases and deaths, which will become worse as Christmas approaches.

Make vaccination mandatory to work, enter stores, enter transport vehicles, etc.