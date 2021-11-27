Advice for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP): just tell the people while the PNM is promising them agricultural lots and plots of land here and there, you are returning to them all of Tobago which had been under the rule of Balisier House for decades; that while, ostensibly, Scarborough is the capital, Balisier House in Port of Spain has run the affairs of Tobago as if they had the deed to its ownership.
In short, all that Tobago has been for the PNM is two electoral seats so they could form the government in Trinidad; so that the Treasury here could be their personal ATM from which they could dispense crumbs to Tobago in the manner of feeding stray dogs, keeping you alive just as a voter bank for them, but not really as a people.
Tell your Tobago people the PNM has no long-term vision for them, as they are a people with a today-for-today mentality. No storage concept prevails in that organisation where they destroy and shut down what exists.
Tobago, think of Petrotrin, Caroni Ltd, the railway, the Trinidad roadway, and see whether you want to have these people around you any longer. Like locusts, they’ll eat you out and reduce Tobago to a desert land. Save yourselves from them.
Then again, the question arises and one which PDP should put to the people: what authority does the PNM have, as a political party, to distribute lands?
While the Government may do so, what is happening here is that the party per se is offering itself for power in exchange for lands it doesn’t have the right to or ownership of.
Couldn’t the PDP file an injunction to have that land distribution stop and let the court rule on the illegality of it, as it must be?
L Siddhartha Orie