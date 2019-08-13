I feel compelled to respond to the letter, “UNC shouldn’t gloat over minister’s arrest” (Saturday Express, August 10), written by one George Elias from St Ann’s. I have reason to believe this writer is or was employed in the Office of the Prime Minister in the capacity of “communication specialist”, or some related title.
On a rare occasion I respond to letter-writers since I believe all citizens, including those who share a different view, are entitled to air their critical perspectives. Where I stop is when those opposed to me peddle a statement that is completely false, knowing it to be false, for a particular political objective.