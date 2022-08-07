Pelosi’s Taiwan visit an act of provocation

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) views the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan earlier last week as an act of provocation.
Ms Pelosi, it is to be noted, is not just an elected member of the US House of Representatives. By virtue of the position that she holds, she is the third ranking Government official in the US. The Speaker of the House is third in the line of Executive power after the US President and Vice-President.
The US Congress also has major oversight of the Executive (President and Cabinet) in the US and thus the House has its own Foreign Relations and National Security Committees. Ms Pelosi as Speaker has a key role in determining who sits on these committees. She is also a member of the same party as President Biden.
For all these reasons Ms Pelosi is extremely influential in US foreign policy. What she says and does matters. It sends clear messages about where the US stands on key issues. Her visit to Taiwan was not for a vacation, nor was it an unofficial visit. Ms Pelosi met with the leadership in Taiwan and made statements affirming, not her personal position, but the position of the US to “stand with Taiwan”.
This runs totally counter to the supposedly official position of the United States to abide by the “One China” policy—a policy committed by the US in bilateral agreements such as the three Sino-US communiques; as well as at the United Nations as set out in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. It is vitally important that countries abide by international agreements and commitments, including adhering to the principles of respecting the sovereignty of nations and non-interference in the internal affairs of other sovereign states. To do otherwise is to create a “wild wild west” scenario where countries then resolve differences through violent conflicts.
The United States has a very long history of violating international norms, principles and agreements. It imposes unilateral sanctions on countries in violation of international laws. The blockade against Cuba and sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua are examples of this in our own region. Very recently, John Bolton, a former very senior US official, openly admitted in an interview on CNN that the US government and he himself had been involved in organising coups d’etat in other countries.
It seems that President Biden being a leading politician in the US since the days of the “cold war” is still of the mindset that the US must seek to impose its will on the rest of the world. His oft repeated statement that “America is back” is suggestive of this stance. Thus in Europe the US has aggressively sought to expand and strengthen NATO to undermine Russia’s strength as a regional power. In the Caribbean and Latin America there has been no removal of the blockade against Cuba and that country, Venezuela and Nicaragua were excluded from the recent Summit of the Americas held in the US in spite of strong objections to this by Caricom and others. In the Middle East, Biden’s recent visit did not result in any reining in of Israel and its violations of UN Resolutions and of the rights of Palestinians to self-determination and of their human rights.
In Asia, the US has revived the “Quad” group—an alliance of Australia, Japan, India and the US. And now it has provoked China with the visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and is threatening China about keeping out of the straits of Taiwan. Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was also clearly meant to embolden those in Taiwan who wish to push for Taiwan’s independence, which is contrary to the principle of “One China” and a violation of China’s sovereignty.
The MSJ is deeply concerned about these developments. As we have seen from the Russia-Ukraine war, events taking place thousands of miles away have impacts on us here and throughout the world. There is an urgent need to de-escalate the tensions that have resulted from Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We urge the US and China to dialogue in peace and in accordance with the agreements of the three Sino-US communiques and UN Resolution 2758. And we commend the recent call by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for there to be a Five Year period of Truce so that the entire global community can work together to address the issues of poverty, development and inequality.
David Abdulah
political leader, MSJ