I requested my councillors to prepare a list of potholes in their respective electoral districts. In the process of totting up the numbers, the computer ran out of memory space.
Since no releases of funds from Central Government are expected in this financial year, or even in the near future, and in the face of repeated requests from the motoring public for us to address this pressing issue, I’m proposing a new strategy to address the problem, as follows:
*Accept that potholes cannot be repaired and that we label all as speed holes, not humps, as a speed abatement strategy. In addition, the many WASA road cuttings, which too remain unrepaired, be labelled speed trenches. Appropriate signs be erected, in national colors, to promote this innovative speed minimization approach.
*That the above strategy be gazetted to gain national recognition and acceptance.
*That our tourism brochures highlight another first for our tiny nation. This can be added to our calypso, steel pan, soca, chutney, limbo, liming and piccong as international firsts. Be prepared for a visitor explosion to view the best speed holes and trenches.
*Advise insurance companies of a new line item for vehicular accidents which
again can give us international prominence – speed hole insurance
*Advise car parts companies to be prepared for windfall requests for parts.
The state can anticipate a new wave of funds in keeping with current fund raisers through speeding tickets, where speed holes permit. Unfortunately, this source of funds is likely to dwindle quickly, as new speed holes and trenches are emerge.
My colleagues warmed to this strategic proposal to addressing speed holes and trenches.
Councillor KS, for example, spoke of his plans to create a community swimming pool in the middle of the road, Olympic size dimensions, if you please! Not to be out done, Councillor Kimmy countered with boutique speed holes and trenches adorned with flowers. Foreign tourists, would visit in droves bringing hard currency thereby stimulating the collapsing economy in the process. Never mess with the area creative genius of the female mind! I expect similar innovative solutions from my colleagues in the coming weeks.
At a nearby home, three wizened old wags were beating some grog and one wistfully remarked “if only we were like Trinidad with gravel pits, bitumen oil, oil sand and the best pitch lake in the world, these speed holes would not be an issue”.
I shed a tear.
Pass d Oak for me nah boy.
Dr Allen Sammy