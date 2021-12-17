Penalised for getting old

There is a new outrage in town which, so far, has gone ­unreported and until now without protest.

I received a letter from my insurance company, in essence, penalising me for getting old.

I was informed that because they did not cater for people living this long, they were losing money.

They give me three options for their continuing to cover me. The first was, do not pay their proposed increase and my coverage will decrease by over two-thirds. The last was, in order to maintain such coverage at a certain age my premium will increase by some 400 per cent.

Excuse me, when you took my money some 50 years ago, you took a gamble that I would live to a ripe old age so that you could invest my money, make huge investment gains to become the large conglomerate that you now are!!!

The fact that I am now living beyond the years that your actuaries catered for is your problem. Tough.

You cannot come now and move the goal posts because your gamble failed. This is unconscionable, and the act of charlatans. What is even worse is that this is with, I am told, the full agreement and compliance of the Central Bank. Madness.

F Mouttet

Westmoorings

