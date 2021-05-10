Pension plans under pressure

Members of occupational pension plans should pay close attention to the state of their pension funds.
Many occupational pension plans seem to be running into serious problems and the worrying trends that are responsible for this seem set to continue into the future.
One of the factors that determine pension payments is the level of the member’s wage/salary.
Actuaries who examine and make projections as to how pension funds behave going forward act on certain assumptions.
When these assumptions prove over time to be wrong, it can have a serious impact on the state of the pension fund.
If an actuary, for instance, assumes that a member’s wage/salary will increase by such and such a percentage over a number of years going forward and the assumption does not pan out this can have a disastrous impact on the state of the fund.
What we have seen over the last few years, particularly in the public sector, is de facto wage freezes going back, in many instances, as far as 2013.
Plan members have a legal right to access the actuarial reports on their plans which contain the assumptions going forward.
The actuarial report should enlighten plan members as to the actuarial assumptions relative to projected wage increases and thus enable them to see how far those assumptions may have diverged from reality.
Another issue that influences how pension funds are faring is the investment environment, both at home and abroad, which for some time now has been one of low interest rates which may impact heavily on the returns on investments that are made with plan funds.
Actuarial assumptions about the level of returns on investments going forward may diverge from actual returns.
Plan members have a legal right to access the financial reports of their plans.
This should give plan members a clear idea as to how fund investments are doing.
An observable trend over the years has been that of dwindling plan membership.
This may be due to the increasing use of fixed term (temporary) contracts by employers instead of utilising permanent employment and by the hiring of so-called independent contractors who are actually employees in everything but name.
Obviously with dwindling plan membership, both employer and employee contributions are going to decrease and may eventually result in pension payments outstripping contributions which is a death sentence for pension funds.
Pension plan members and particularly pension management committee members must familiarise themselves with the state of their pension funds.
If they don’t, the cry, when the funds go belly up, will be: “if ah did know!”
Gerry Kangalee
Education and Research Officer,
National Workers Union