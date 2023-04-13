Pensioners left out

This is the second time that old-age pensioners from East Trinidad have to do without their pension. Last month, pension payments instead of going to First Citizens bank went to RBC Bank. This has happened again this month.

Word coming out of the Sangre Grande office of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is that over 300 pensioners will not be able to receive their pensions for the month of April, but will be paid next month because of a mistake made by the head office where the cheques are pre­pared and dispatched to the various banks.

Because of this faux pas, 300 pensioners will suffer and be unable to purchase groceries or medication or pay their rents and utilities.

Does anyone in authority really care about the elderly in this country? It is now over to you, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, to rectify this situation urgently.

Sean Singh

