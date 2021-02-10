Let us remove ourselves from our political divide for just one minute and look for possible solutions. Let us stand up for what is right...for what is just!
This problem of crime is not about new laws but the implementation of our country’s existing laws. We need, as a people, to stop the racial, cultural and political divisions and strive to live up to the sentiments expressed in our national anthem which encourages us to embrace each other with the words: “Let every creed and race find an equal place”.
An “equal place” means the same service for everyone and is not dependent on who can pay a bribe. It’s about the removal of corruption at all levels.
We need to stop looking at what others are doing and start doing what we can do. Make an individual change so we can have collective good for our country, our children, our brothers, sisters, neighbours, our community, our workplace, etc.
The current hurt that the country is experiencing must not further divide us. If we continue to point fingers, we will have more Andrea Bharatts, Ashanti Rileys, Terri Gomezes, Shannon Banfields, Sean Lukes and many others whose lives were lost without justice being done.
What justice will bring back those whose families are hurting and who no longer have the benefit of their loved ones with them to comfort or be comforted?
The time is now! Let us join together and demand the implementation of the current laws, get our police officers, magistrates, lawyers, politicians, licensing officers, clerks, teachers, customs officers, and everyone to do their respective jobs with honesty and with integrity.
Let the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt create enough concern in us to demand better from ourselves and each other so that our future generations will have a better and safer place to live.
May Almighty God Bless us all in our efforts.