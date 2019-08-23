People, face up to the truth

At the risk of incurring the wrath of union leaders in this country, I feel compelled to add my voice to the current brouhaha over statements made by the Honourable Prime Minister.
When this storm started, I cast my mind back to the inaugural address of Her Excellency Madam Paula-Mae Weekes, the President of our republic. In that address Her Excellency stated, inter alia, and I quote, “I may have had some advantages others have not, but having lived in Trinidad and Tobago all my life, I have endured the maddening inefficiencies of the public sector.”