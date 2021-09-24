Gary Griffith certainly deserves a national award.
Say what you want about the man, he’s tactful. I don’t believe he had any problem whatsoever with the Police Service Commission until they refused to cut short his leave.
Now he has the entire nation focused on the inadequacies of the PolSC. Or is the issue really about him?
Aside from his idle boasting about being the best police commissioner in the country, and his public attacks on those farse enough to criticise him and respond to his insults, crime is still at an alarming level.
I believe people have grown fed up of his one-man show antics and his utter disrespect of reputable people and institutions. He acts like a child who, if he can’t have “that toy”, then mash it up (to borrow a term from a previous letter).
The best thing about Gary is Gary. The worst thing about Gary is Gary.
I say, leave DCP McDonald Jacob in the position until a new commissioner is appointed. Gary Griffith is not bigger than the system.
S Mahabir
Port of Spain