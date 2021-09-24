Gary Griffith certainly deserves a national award.

Say what you want about the man, he’s tactful. I don’t believe he had any problem whatsoever with the Police Service Commission until they refused to cut short his leave.

Now he has the entire nation focused on the inadequacies of the PolSC. Or is the issue really about him?

Aside from his idle boasting about being the best police commissioner in the country, and his public attacks on those farse enough to criticise him and respond to his insults, crime is still at an alarming level.

I believe people have grown fed up of his one-man show antics and his utter disrespect of reputable people and institutions. He acts like a child who, if he can’t have “that toy”, then mash it up (to borrow a term from a previous letter).

The best thing about Gary is Gary. The worst thing about Gary is Gary.

I say, leave DCP McDonald Jacob in the position until a new commissioner is appointed. Gary Griffith is not bigger than the system.

S Mahabir

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

In our own hands

In our own hands

AS he wrapped up a post-Cabinet news conference in Port of Spain on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the country was in a better place than it was this time last year. He was speaking after having rolled out a new regime of arrangements towards further re-opening of the society.

Climate emergency

Climate emergency

In a joint statement, the Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Regional Commissions have called for enhanced regional cooperation to develop nature-based and technological solutions for capturing CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and ensuring its long-term storage.

Maybe God is indeed a Trinbagonian

All we can ask the vaccine-hesitant Christians is to remember us, the vaccinated citizens, in their daily prayers. In turn, we will pray that they will soon see and accept the severity of the Covid-19 virus.