Police moved crab vendors from the Caroni Bridge Roundabout despite the fact that they were following public health regulations. Vendors were removed for selling goods, fruits, vegetables, fish and crab.
Citizens of T&T come out to sell because they have to put food on the table and pay their bills. They are not being foolish or rebellious. They are simply trying to survive.
Billions of taxpayers’ dollars have been wasted over many years of alleged corruption and mismanagement and, as a result, people are unable to get grants and assistance from the Government that will allow them the privilege to stay home during this pandemic.
Many people applied for grants since last year, and are still waiting for the Government to pay the funds. Some people choose not to wait for help from the Government, but decide to go out and try to make an honest dollar selling goods.
Why are they being targeted? Why are they being taken for granted? Why are they being bullied by people who have a fixed and stable income, and don’t have a clue about the pressures people face economically on a daily basis, in a land with very limited opportunities?
After the National Day of Prayer, I was expecting wisdom to prevail, but apparently this is not the case, as life is getting harder economically and people are being subjected to harsher measures and not sufficient relief from those who have been elected and empowered to do so.
I am also appalled by a recent decision by the Government with respect to the rescheduling of vaccination appointments to accommodate a curfew of 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. I think vaccination is our main defence against Covid-19 and all appointments made on Monday and Thursday of this week should have remained intact.
Now that effective vaccines for Covid-19 have been developed and are present in Trinidad and Tobago, with donations received and purchases made, vaccination must be the number one priority so that infections can be reduced and people can get back to their normal lives.
The possibility of serious complications for anyone who gets the virus—along with the public health consequences of the pandemic continuing its course—are strong reasons in favour of getting vaccinated as soon as possible, and vaccination should never be rescheduled, but should have been kept on those days, allowing people to come out to get their jabs and then return home when the process is completed.
A curfew can only delay you from getting Covid-19, but vaccination will help keep people from getting the virus.
“Covid-19 vaccines were evaluated in clinical trials and have been approved because those studies show that the vaccine significantly reduces the probability of contracting the virus. Based on what has been proved about vaccines for other diseases, the Covid-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get the virus. Getting vaccinated also may protect people around you—particularly those at greater risk for severe illness from Covid-19.”
The Attorney General announced that all vaccination appointments scheduled for these two days would be rescheduled, and people would be contacted with their new dates and times. This was an awful decision and I don’t think it was properly thought through.
The people of Trinidad and Tobago, in my opinion, are being taken for granted!
Simon Wright
via e-mail