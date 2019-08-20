People, please learn to swim

Recently, an individual drowned at a particular estate pond. Loss of life is tragic and sad, regardless of the circumstances. My sympathies to his family. Water is nothing to play around in. Sea water offers a certain amount of buoyancy, not so pond water.

For the Christmas vacation, instead of spending time at the malls or with their phones I am suggesting to all parents, let your children learn to swim competently. The life they save will be their own. Every four years I must endure Helicopter Under Water Egress Training. It is one of the most arduous tests US marines undergo. Research it on the web.

After many years of recommendations, national discussions and official promises, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) finally introduced a pilot project on body cameras for its officers in July 2017. At the launch of the pilot project, then acting police commissioner Stephen Williams listed the benefits of the technology, most related to greater transparency in policing and the bonus, celebrated by Mr Williams, of crime-solving.

On August 31 we will celebrate 57 years of Independence. Firstly, let us give thanks to God for leading us out of the bondage of colonialism. Give thanks, also, to those intrepid men and women who sacrificed and fought for our independence, our political emancipation, and for the many gifts and blessings that God has given to us.

Marianne Williamson is a bestselling American author and “spiritual lecturer”, a Democrat who had launched a campaign to be president of the United States. In a recent television interview, she declared that to defend civil rights often involves taking risks.

On Saturday night at NAPA, I saw an excellent production of Errol John’s play, Moon On A Rainbow Shawl, part of Carifesta. It is rare that quality theatre is seen in Trinidad and rarer still to see it for free—as all Carifesta events are.