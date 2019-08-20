People, please learn to swim

Recently, an individual drowned at a particular estate pond. Loss of life is tragic and sad, regardless of the circumstances. My sympathies to his family. Water is nothing to play around in. Sea water offers a certain amount of buoyancy, not so pond water.
For the Christmas vacation, instead of spending time at the malls or with their phones I am suggesting to all parents, let your children learn to swim competently. The life they save will be their own. Every four years I must endure Helicopter Under Water Egress Training. It is one of the most arduous tests US marines undergo. Research it on the web.