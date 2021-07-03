COVID-19 continues to spread across Trinidad and Tobago with fears that the delta variant may soon enter, but health officials say the variant is not present and they give the impression that they have it under control.

There is, however, no indication that the end of the economic pain is in sight. The pandemic has caused a never-before-seen food insecurity crisis in T&T that shows no sign of abating. Failure to pass, implement and adequately fund a suite of comprehensive economic, efficient and well-organised food distribution policies will result in an acute hunger crisis that will exacerbate existing health disparities and will lead to long-term health consequences T&T will be grappling with for years to come. The Government cannot afford to wait to implement these food support systems and vastly improve and reform existing ones that have encouraged double dipping and failed to deliver food support to all in need.

The Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has said the situation in T&T is not as bad as it appears to be. She said there are some in need and some in greed. She added: “The ministry is distributing sums of $1,500 to persons who have lost their income from May to June. This I believe is given out over a three-month period, though, and cannot be considered nearly enough, as grocery items are quite expensive. Also, the process is quite lengthy, as some people are still waiting on a call.”

There are some who applied for the income relief grant since last year and are still awaiting funds. Since the process is so flawed, it is causing people to apply for more than one grant, in their desperation.

Cox said religious organisations have received funding from the Government, but most people can attest to the fact that calls, messages and e-mails to these organisations are going unanswered.

For too long the Government has been subject to special interests at the expense of the majority of citizens. Some in power are guilty of feasting on the best, while the citizens are left to fight for the crumbs and be subjected to being called “greedy”. Every single citizen of T&T has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in some way, and better organised and efficient systems need to be put in place to ensure as many people get the help they deserve.

We need a government and a leader serious about improving the well-being of every individual in society so they can reach their full potential. We need a caring government that is willing to invest in its people. It requires the removal of barriers so that all citizens, not just a few, can survive the onslaught of Covid-19. We need a government that refuses to accept that people who live in poverty will always be poor. It is about helping people rise above the challenges that Covid-19 has brought so they can move forward on their path to self-sufficiency.

I quote (Stephen Broadbridge), “Yes, Donna Cox, some people are needy and some people are greedy. The citizens are needy. The politicians are greedy. We have been informed that since being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 over the last 13 months to now, public office holders have collected salaries from the taxpayers totalling over $1 million.” It’s time to reform the Ministry of Social Development as they have implemented systems and policies that are not serving in the best interests of the citizens of T&T at this time.

Simon Wright

Chase Village

MOST politicians will only present information to the public in a form that is perceived to be politically advantageous. When confronted with the reality of adverse events, denials or attempts, sometimes obnoxious, to trivialise reality is the first reaction.

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR'S vile and vicious attack on Dr Roshan Parasram and his Covid-19 medical management team is all the more reprehensible for having been made by a leader who once occupied the office of prime minister.

ONE night recently, the latter part of the television news still being broadcast, I had half-an-ear tuned in to it as I multi-­tasked, maybe checking out something on my tablet or the hard drive in my head.

THERE is much talk about "returning to normal" after the pandemic. I suspect people envision the frenzied activity that had become a characteristic of modern life; the rushing here and there and getting fundamentally nowhere; the obsession with materialism and its unending push to acquire; and the pursuit of pleasure as a principal purpose producing the superficiality that abounds.

There is a quintessential Trini way to do business: we have enough of a façade to look professional, but we do things by vaps while the professionals stew silently. This tendency puts us into a weird space where the principals can vehemently protest that they follow the "science".

The condemnations came fast and furious. US actor Michael B Jordan, it seems, was farse and outaplace to name his new rum J'Ouvert and equally outatiming to set the label of his product on a box that included "a schematic of the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, plus a written reference to Trinidad and to J'Ouvert as a local celebration of emancipation and carnival" (Newsday, June 21).