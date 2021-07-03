COVID-19 continues to spread across Trinidad and Tobago with fears that the delta variant may soon enter, but health officials say the variant is not present and they give the impression that they have it under control.
There is, however, no indication that the end of the economic pain is in sight. The pandemic has caused a never-before-seen food insecurity crisis in T&T that shows no sign of abating. Failure to pass, implement and adequately fund a suite of comprehensive economic, efficient and well-organised food distribution policies will result in an acute hunger crisis that will exacerbate existing health disparities and will lead to long-term health consequences T&T will be grappling with for years to come. The Government cannot afford to wait to implement these food support systems and vastly improve and reform existing ones that have encouraged double dipping and failed to deliver food support to all in need.
The Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has said the situation in T&T is not as bad as it appears to be. She said there are some in need and some in greed. She added: “The ministry is distributing sums of $1,500 to persons who have lost their income from May to June. This I believe is given out over a three-month period, though, and cannot be considered nearly enough, as grocery items are quite expensive. Also, the process is quite lengthy, as some people are still waiting on a call.”
There are some who applied for the income relief grant since last year and are still awaiting funds. Since the process is so flawed, it is causing people to apply for more than one grant, in their desperation.
Cox said religious organisations have received funding from the Government, but most people can attest to the fact that calls, messages and e-mails to these organisations are going unanswered.
For too long the Government has been subject to special interests at the expense of the majority of citizens. Some in power are guilty of feasting on the best, while the citizens are left to fight for the crumbs and be subjected to being called “greedy”. Every single citizen of T&T has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in some way, and better organised and efficient systems need to be put in place to ensure as many people get the help they deserve.
We need a government and a leader serious about improving the well-being of every individual in society so they can reach their full potential. We need a caring government that is willing to invest in its people. It requires the removal of barriers so that all citizens, not just a few, can survive the onslaught of Covid-19. We need a government that refuses to accept that people who live in poverty will always be poor. It is about helping people rise above the challenges that Covid-19 has brought so they can move forward on their path to self-sufficiency.
I quote (Stephen Broadbridge), “Yes, Donna Cox, some people are needy and some people are greedy. The citizens are needy. The politicians are greedy. We have been informed that since being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 over the last 13 months to now, public office holders have collected salaries from the taxpayers totalling over $1 million.” It’s time to reform the Ministry of Social Development as they have implemented systems and policies that are not serving in the best interests of the citizens of T&T at this time.
Simon Wright
Chase Village