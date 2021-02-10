Having a can of pepper spray in your handbag is similar to buying a Scratch card. Pay your money for the card and hope you win something. With the can of pepper spray, hope that you will be able to spray like mad and somehow escape your attacker. How often will each woman or girl be able to say, “my pepper spray saved me”?
Yes, pepper spray can most decidedly injure, with the operative word being “injure”.
It has even been claimed that in the wrong hands, pepper spray can be far more effective than a gun. It is certainly not as expensive as a firearm and is more easily concealed; it can be used to intimidate cashiers.
There are several other downsides. Children of all ages will be tempted to play dangerous games with pepper spray. It may also be used on dogs if someone lives in fear of these animals. I am not saying that pepper spray is not a good deterrent but it is an extremely sharp two-edged sword. In the anxiety to assist females in defending themselves we may be advocating the purchase and use of an item that can open the vulnerable to even more sustained attack.
It is important to advocate that females of all ages be self-aware and to be able to quickly assess dangerous situations. Sexual assault can occur/be perpetrated by males who are relatives, work and school colleagues and so-called friends of the family. Women have to be trained to recognise where and when harm can possibly occur.
Every single household, every business place in T&T would need an armed officer on call 24/7 in order to control crime. It is up to the individual to think smart. Put cameras in private households.
Businesses should pay for extra security and not be stingy. Think smart. Rome was not built in a day.