Pepper spray handy just like a cell phone

Would all T&T ladies have to keep a can of pepper spray handy, along with their cellphone in order to secure themselves from assault and possible kidnap?

These two specific items could prove handy. Both cell phone and pepper spray are good to have but unless you are Wonder Woman, things could still get difficult. If two men are attempting harm, either one could disarm you. Fear tends to make a person weak and helpless. Pepper spray may work in a one against one scenario, if the man is sprayed directly in the face. But that is speculation. Pepper spray might disarm a boyfriend or husband as you could best judge how to speak before making the move. A complete stranger will be unpredictable.

Should one endorse pepper spray as a fail safe device against assault?

I will say it again. In the hands of small children and wicked-minded teenagers, pepper spray can cause blindness. Putting sex and/or an age limit on the purchase of pepper spray will not prevent access to the family hand bag. Men can use pepper spray as a weapon just as easily and with more dexterity than a female. Would the police arrest men caught with cans of pepper spray as akin to carrying a concealed weapon?

Pepper spray is non-violent but equally dangerous in causing pain and immobility. Possession of pepper spray will not deal with the necessity to train our males to have respect for female of the species from early childhood. Assaults by fathers, uncles, cousins and people you trust as friends and neighbours are on record.

Would the ownership of pepper spray make a big difference?

Remember, you can also drown in rough seas and currents even if you know how to swim.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Safety tips to keep females safe

For the women of Trinidad and Tobago—personal safety tips:

• Dress for purpose —heels may look nice and make you taller but they will hinder you in the event you need to remove yourself quickly on foot.