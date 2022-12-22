Percentage talk going too far

I have recently read that one senior official’s surprising opinion is that 70 per cent of the country wants the Government to fail on the question of crime.
I certainly want to respond to say that this percentage talk is going too far and testing our precious unity as a people.
While I am unhappy and bewildered about the vernacular of the comment, I am happy to say that, counting myself among those who do not want this Government or anyone else to fail, I am happy the spokesman is therefore graduating me up from a much lower percentage that had previously and erroneously been ascribed to me.
Season’s greetings to all especially for your safety.
Gregory Aboud
Port of Spain