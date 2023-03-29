Paula-Mae Weekes

Just because former president Paula-Mae Weekes finds racism on social media shocking does not mean that her perception is accurate.

Yet the media have agreed with Weekes’ “analysis”, hence pushing the racism perspective while sanctimoniously decrying the supposed bigotry they say defines our society.

Is it that these editors encounter racism on a regular basis in their day-to-day interactions with ordinary Trinidadians? I don’t.

Moreover, even when I see racist remarks online, it’s almost invariably from PNM and UNC loyalists, which suggests that racism is a device in political contesting.

Still, my personal experience, just like Weekes’, counts for naught. So, what does the data say?

Well, the 2010 World Values Survey finds that less than two per cent of respondents had racial attitudes.

The 2011 Norms and Values Survey from the ANSA McAL Psychological Research Centre found that 80 per cent of those surveyed were racially tolerant.

And a 2017 survey by the Equal Opportunity Commission found that 74 per cent of respondents never felt discriminated against (which is probably why the EOC gets virtually no racial complaints).

What all this suggests is that the perception of racism is created mostly by a tiny minority of political activists, State officials, and race ideologues.

Politicians benefit from this at election, which is why one Facebook troll is being paid $30K a month to push that agenda. But the average Trini has enough sense to not fall for racist gas-lighting, even if they vote race at election time.

