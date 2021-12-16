Perched far from the reality of Tobago

I read with interest and some bemusement a letter under the hand of one Ferdie Ferreira in your newspaper this week, and completely understood why the People’s National Movement lost so badly in Tobago on December 6.

Standing on his perch in Trinidad, Mr Ferreira referred to the now-Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly as “not only a man of serious questionable credibility but a proven incompetent buffoon”.

But, Mr Ferreira, it is this same “proven incompetent buffoon” who led a fledgling party (Progressive Democratic Patriots) that whipped the pants off of the 60-year-old PNM on December 6 last.

The vast majority of Tobagonian voters preferred this “proven incompetent buffoon” over the gentlemen whom you (not them) refer to as one of the “most experienced prime ministers in our history”, and whom you (not them) describe as “a highly successful political gladiator”.

How therefore do you think they (Tobagonian voters) rated this gentleman on December 6?

Take a drive through the villages of Tobago, Mr Ferreira, and find out. They will shock and burn your ears with their descriptions of him. I cannot repeat them in such a respectable newspaper.

Then, as if to demonstrate how far you are perched from the reality of Tobago, Mr Ferreira, you refer to their now new darling Farley as being “subject to the tantrums, irresponsible reckless utterance and unethical behaviour of his highly questionable irresponsible leader”.

Strong words, Mr Ferreira, that Tobagonian voters dumped into the seas surrounding them last December 6.

And with these descriptions of the two men who combined their talents to almost (by four votes) wipe the PNM off the political map of Tobago, the PNM expects to win back Tobago.

Good luck with those tactics!

Joseph Toney

