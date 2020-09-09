I was told by a clerk at the Licensing office that to renew my driver’s permit I will have to make an appointment. She gave me the information I needed for making the appointment online or by telephone.
I went to the official website to get an appointment, but there were no available dates in September, October, November, December, and none in 2021.
Next, I rang the three telephone numbers for making appointments and, in each case, I waited ages for someone to answer, but no one ever did. I made several other attempts, but without success.
I have been hearing from others that their experiences have been no better. It is obvious that there are many, like myself, who are unable to transact business at the Licensing offices because of their inability to obtain appointments.
What am I to do? Is the minister aware of the situation?
We need to hear something from the authorities.