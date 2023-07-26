JACK WARNER was taking a joke too far when, in stoking the ego of United National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he compared her to the late South African icon Nelson Mandela.
Why cheapen Mandela’s good name this way? It is a shameful disservice to the great freedom fighter.
And Mr Warner should know better.
The real danger with this comparison is that Persad-Bissessar may want to believe it.
Persad-Bissessar’s persona pales into insignificance when compared to Mandela.
Mandela craved neither office nor honour. He did not cling to political office. He stepped down from the presidency after serving one term, even though he had the full support of the people of South Africa to hold on to office for life.
Mandela remained an elder statesman loved by his people and revered internationally.
Yes, he forgave his oppressors—not to advance his personal ambitions, but to set an example to his people in the interest of national unity at a time when there was need for a peaceful transition.
Mandela used every opportunity and every medium, including sports and culture, to preserve the freedom and aspirations of the South African people.
Mandela was firmly against corruption and took decisive action during his leadership to stop it.
He was never an accomplice to bribery and corruption. Mandela had respect for others and was always forthright and objective.
He never lied to build political stocks.
Mandela’s personal assistant Zelda la Grange in her book, Good Morning, Mr Mandela, wrote, “Mandela’s entire being was based on respect. Respect for your friends, respect for the enemy, for those poorer than you, those worst dressed and those less educated, and even those who harmed you or those who made mistakes. But also, for those more powerful, those wealthier and smarter than you.”
How does Persad-Bissessar compare, Mr Warner?