To the three daily newspapers, thank you for printing my letters. To T&T, thank you for reading my opinion.

There are some of us in this great nation who refuse to grow up.

The Peter Pan/Wendy Syndrome is when one does not want to be mature and responsible for someone their age.

The cause of Peter Pan Syndrome:

• a spoiled childhood;

• an abusive childhood;

• a yearning for nostalgia;

• economic hopelessness;

• adult skills not being taught.

The symptoms of the Peter Pan Syndrome:

• lack of career interest;

• not being able to handle situations;

• trouble with commitment;

• drug and alcohol abuse;

• unreliable;

• it is everyone’s fault;

• does not want to improve.

Ladies exhibit the Wendy Syndrome. The symptoms of the Wendy Syndrome:

• takes on the opinion of others;

• believes the other person needs their help to survive;

• needs the approval of another person for their self-worth;

• overprotective of their Peter Pan.

Peter Pan/Wendy Syndrome assistance treatment:

• do not give them handouts or support;

• introduce adult concepts;

• remove distractions from their life;

• therapy/counselling.

The Peter Pan/Wendy syndrome is not all fun and games. It it imperative that we overcome it, and lead a success life.

I have heard AV Rampersad being associated with the Peter Pan Syndrome. What is wrong with Peter Pan? Peter Pan flies. Peter Pan is a metaphor for dreams and faith.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A hollow justice

A hollow justice

Sean Luke should be at the prime of his youth today, a 21-year-old with the world of possibi…