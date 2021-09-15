To the three daily newspapers, thank you for printing my letters. To T&T, thank you for reading my opinion.
There are some of us in this great nation who refuse to grow up.
The Peter Pan/Wendy Syndrome is when one does not want to be mature and responsible for someone their age.
The cause of Peter Pan Syndrome:
• a spoiled childhood;
• an abusive childhood;
• a yearning for nostalgia;
• economic hopelessness;
• adult skills not being taught.
The symptoms of the Peter Pan Syndrome:
• lack of career interest;
• not being able to handle situations;
• trouble with commitment;
• drug and alcohol abuse;
• unreliable;
• it is everyone’s fault;
• does not want to improve.
Ladies exhibit the Wendy Syndrome. The symptoms of the Wendy Syndrome:
• takes on the opinion of others;
• believes the other person needs their help to survive;
• needs the approval of another person for their self-worth;
• overprotective of their Peter Pan.
Peter Pan/Wendy Syndrome assistance treatment:
• do not give them handouts or support;
• introduce adult concepts;
• remove distractions from their life;
• therapy/counselling.
The Peter Pan/Wendy syndrome is not all fun and games. It it imperative that we overcome it, and lead a success life.
I have heard AV Rampersad being associated with the Peter Pan Syndrome. What is wrong with Peter Pan? Peter Pan flies. Peter Pan is a metaphor for dreams and faith.