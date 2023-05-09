Petit Valley residents fed up of promises

The following is an excerpt taken from a letter delivered to the residents of Petit Valley:

“The Ministry of Public Utilities in collaboration with the Water and Sewerage Authority, the executing agency, will soon commence work on the Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, Pipeline Replacement Project, under the North West Water Supply Improvement Programme.

“When: The project will commence on 13 March, 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by 27 April, 2023.”

A similar letter was distributed to the residents of Petit Valley around August 2019, if memory serves me right, with the same results.

To date the work has not even started. When will this Government ever deliver on any of its promises other than to increase their salaries?

Richard Deane

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Massacres and guns

Massacres and guns

Here’s how to sound wise when writing a story about mass killings and gun control.

Last week saw two such massacres in Serbia (eight deaths and nine deaths, respectively) and only one in the United States (eight killed in a mall in Allen, Texas).

Left befuddled by the PM

Once again, the antics of Prime Minister Keith Rowley have left me almost speechless. There are two issues on which his comments left me befuddled simply because, once again, he just does not make any sense at all.

Just how it goes in T&T

You have to guffaw or chortle to yourself, or possibly just snicker quietly, when you read the indignant and outraged responses to Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ suggestion that criminals might be getting favourable treatment from friends in the tattered, teetering, barely upright Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago.

A public health approach to violence

A public health approach to violence

I am seeking to further clarify and to align the public health approach with which we in this country are now familiar because of our response to the challenge of Covid-19, the greatest public health threat in recent memory. My present context is the pall of violence which is the scourge of mankind’s peaceful existence.

Join the club, Lara

I predict letter writer Lynette Joseph would shake off Brian Lara’s plea to the Government and label him a UNC because he’s lamenting the abysmal failure of the PNM Government to deal with crime.

But, who cares? Crime happens all over the world, and crime happened under the UNC, too, so let’s just ride it out.

Petit Valley residents fed up of promises

The following is an excerpt taken from a letter delivered to the residents of Petit Valley:

“The Ministry of Public Utilities in collaboration with the Water and Sewerage Authority, the executing agency, will soon commence work on the Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, Pipeline Replacement Project, under the North West Water Supply Improvement Programme.