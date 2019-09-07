The San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project is well under way. In April of this year, UDeCOTT (Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago) was given a mandate by the Cabinet to be the lead executing agency to manage the project. This massive project was previously under the purview of the Ministry of Planning.
UDeCOTT literally hit the ground running, with project teams formulated to fast-track works and co-ordinate all other agencies involved. Contrary to comments made in the press, citizens have not been duped. Here is a brief update as to ongoing works for this major project.