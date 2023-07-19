Last Saturday evening friends convinced me to attend a musical performance by Michael Phillips and Colin Craft at Luna Restaurant in Westmall. I reluctantly attended as Phillips is primarily known as an athlete and businessman, while Colin Craft is mostly unknown.
On arrival the stage set-up was professional, with the logo “Phillips and Craft” prominently displayed, while a fairly full audience chatted away animatedly in anticipation of the main event.
Their MC did a good job of introducing the principals, while what followed was a revelation of professional guitar play, excellent voices singing both their own compositions and covers. Phillips has only been playing the guitar for three years but his talent is obvious, while Craft is a virtuoso guitar player who reminds me a lot of Eric Clapton.
They both have serious stage presence and overflowing confidence while putting on a delightful show for those lucky to have attended. They really left the audience wanting more, and I am eagerly looking forward to their next performance.