The impending election of our seventh president, scheduled for Friday by the established Electoral College, has fuelled a lot of discussion.
There has been an awakening of sleeping giants, including the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora, with comments, criticisms, canvassing and concerns expressed via social media, as well as the daily newspapers and news conferences.
In it all, we can be advised to “pick sense from nonsense”. The two bits of correspondence to reveal sense have come from former Independent senator Prof Ken Ramchand and former MP Ramona Ramdial.
They both were not blinded by emotion but rather directed by the only relevant law of the land, the Constitution.
Those against the nominee of former Senate president Christine Kangaloo, as made by the Government, fail to appreciate the big picture of “succession planning” as is the case here on the part of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
His explanation and rationale of having had a commitment from incumbent President Paula-Mae Weekes to come out of retirement to serve for one term saw him appoint Ms Kangaloo as president of the Senate, who acts as president whenever the president is unavailable.
He, and we, were able to judge the former Senate president for the entire parliamentary term 2015-2020. He was obviously pleased with her performance and retained her for the current term. The concept of succession planning is widely varied. However, where one is given to carry out the duties and is judged to have performed, it is easily the best criterion for selection.
Among the concerns is the political affiliation of the nominees. Suddenly, the precedent of an active politician as president, as was the case of President Arthur NR Robinson, is not relevant. Law is known to rely heavily on precedent.
One can certainly appreciate the right of us all to express our views. The concept of democracy not being upheld here is totally unfounded. The fancy language of dictatorship is likewise unacceptable as is the judging of the nominee to not live up to the standards of former presidents, the latest claim of those opposed.
As we proceed to conduct the election of our seventh president, may we gain the favour of God Almighty and may our nation progress. To those of us who see Mother Trinidad and Tobago as our country, let us work together to achieve and advance.