Pilot survey a vital tool

The T&T Pilots Association should conduct a comprehensive survey for CAL’s (Caribbean Airlines) management to gauge pilot satisfaction, identify areas of concern and foster improved communication.
This survey would serve as a vital tool for understanding pilots’ perspectives on safety protocols, work conditions and leadership effectiveness. Gathering this feedback will enable the association to advocate for positive changes, strengthen labour-management relations and ultimately enhance overall airline operations.
Such a survey should be carefully designed to ensure anonymity and encourage honest responses from pilots, ensuring a constructive dialogue for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings