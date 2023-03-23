Place pupils based on ability

Trinidad and Tobago’s pupils are assigned to secondary schools based on the following:
• order of merit
• choice of school
• gender
• principal’s 20 per cent selection
• residence
• multiple birth.
Let us consider the principal’s 20 per cent selection. Is it free and fair? Should a pupil enter a secondary school based on their religion alone? Should pupils enter secondary school based on one person’s choice?
While attending secondary school, everyone knew who these 20 per cent pupils were. They came last in class in exams repeatedly. They were horribly out of place. When placed in the deep end of the pool, they sank.
They attempted to make up for their placement by speaking frequently and loudly. Even after leaving secondary school, they still overtalk. Empty vessels make the most noise. A still tongue keeps a wise head.
T&T, did we err by placing these non-competent pupils in high-end schools? Did we do more harm than good? I humbly suggest placing pupils among those of same ability. Cockroach have no right in fowl party. Pupils, go where you belong. Children, would you like to be in a pond or the sea?
Ministry of Education, put pupils where their abilities lie. A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town