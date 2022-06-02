Do we have sufficient police to monitor mask wearing in Trinidad and Tobago? Do we have sufficient officers to spare regarding advising citizens that they should best be vaccinated and stop taking chances? The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Covid-19 is here to stay. The virus is morphing into variants, some of which are more deadly than others.
We have rampant domestic violence leading to murder, and people stealing copper cables hand over fist. We have gangs killing off one another; we have home invasions, some of them allegedly well planned by people whom the victims know. So, where do we find enough police officers to ensure citizens stop wearing masks under their chins or not at all? Which officers will have the time to scout out the mask culprits? Too many people will have to be charged.
Plain talking is not bad manners. Not in T&T where we have a sitting Opposition whose alleged lifeline to victory in 2025 is to rubbish anything forward-leaning for the good of all citizens, by abstaining, abstaining and more abstaining. Will our Opposition join with the Government on the good sense of wearing masks?
Long before the Government reopened the country, citizens were playing Russian roulette with their lives. How many beautiful young citizens are now attending parties, wearing outfits looking smaller than face masks, but not wearing anything on their pretty, smiling faces?
Let us all get real. T&T is a little Third World democracy. Stick break in our ears and we like it so. If fewer than six citizens are now dying daily from Covid-19, mind allyuh own business? And, anyway, even if the police throw tear gas at them, some people will still wear their masks under their chins.
Just like Covid, blind stupidity is here to stay. We cannot blame the police who are extremely busy, underpaid and needing 3,000 more officers to join their ranks.
Never forget that this is T&T where all who vexed could either stay vexed, or just prefer to be dead. Yes, plain talking is not bad manners over here in T&T.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin