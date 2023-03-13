Plan your movements

I can’t help but comment on the traffic situation I observed in Woodbrook on Friday between 11.00 a.m. and well after 2.00 p.m.
I’m not sure what caused a backup on Ariapita Avenue that went down O’Connor Street South to Wrightson Road. Makes me wonder if everyone who was caught in it really had to be on the road at that time.
It’s time for people to plan their movements regarding what time and which route to use, to avoid being caught in it. While some have no choice but to be in it, I think some Trinis just love being in traffic.