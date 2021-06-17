With the advancement in time, countries all over the world are coming to terms with the devastating effects of global warming brought about by man’s avaricious nature to grow rich within a relatively short period of time.
It is a reality that if you place a frog in a pot of water that is placed over a fire and you slowly increase the heat, the frog will continue to adjust itself until it eventually dies.
We can be likened to frogs, trying to become accustomed to worsening hot conditions until we eventually die. This opinion can be supported by the fact that every year there are thousands of persons dropping like flies because of their health conditions.
From time to time, world leaders express concern about the deteriorating environmental state of the planet.
Conferences are held and very intelligent proposals are expressed to remedy the environmental crisis. On a sad and disappointing note, there has been much talk and little or no action.
The indigenous Amerindians had great respect for nature and were conscientiously involved in re-afforestation.
Although in Euro-centric eyes they were commonly perceived of as a primitive people, they understood the significance of replacing what they extracted from the land.
We think we live in a civilised world, but we don’t. To know that we are a civilised people is to have that sacred connection with nature, when we can actually feel the natural magic of the refreshing breeze as it blows through the leaves of our luxuriant flora.
Since Egypt was a hot country, early Egyptians kept their surroundings cool by planting trees. During the reign of King Asoka of India, the Asoka tree was widely planted for the ambience to derive therapeutic benefits and for promoting a cool atmosphere.
It is the opinion of many that in the past trees were cultivated for health, but nowadays they are destroyed for wealth. So there are persons with the get-rich-quick syndrome who are indiscriminately clearing trees and luscious flora for quarrying and building construction. Are our memories so short that we have contributed to the demise of most of our wildlife species?
Not everyone can afford the cost of car and home installation and maintenance, so we need to cultivate trees in order to generate a naturally cool environment.
In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic and other blocks of frustration, such as crime and limited leisure activities, persons would feel refreshed and enlightened by feasting their eyes on a variety of trees and floral plants that can be planted along the highways, main roads as well as back roads.
When this trend of tree cultivation continues, the environment would become replenished with bountiful supplies of oxygen.
Lindsey Rampersad
via e-mail