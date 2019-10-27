“Every moment of your life what the trees exhale you inhale. What you exhale they inhale. This is a constant transaction, a constant partnership... that nobody can break.” —Sadhguru For this Divali, as climate change threatens the planet and our very existence, light not only a deya, but also plant a tree.
If 100,000 Hindus in Trinidad were to plant a tree within the next week, and if these trees were to grow through nurturing by those who plant them, then we could collectively make a difference to climate change, the effects of which are already being felt.