“Every moment of your life what the trees exhale you inhale. What you exhale they inhale. This is a constant transaction, a constant partnership... that nobody can break.” —Sadhguru For this Divali, as climate change threatens the planet and our very existence, light not only a deya, but also plant a tree.

If 100,000 Hindus in Trinidad were to plant a tree within the next week, and if these trees were to grow through nurturing by those who plant them, then we could collectively make a difference to climate change, the effects of which are already being felt.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Search for the holy bikini

Search for the holy bikini

In the autumn of 1541, a scandal erupted in Rome.

“It was most disgraceful that in so sacred a place there should have been depicted all those nude figures, exposing themselves so shamefully.”

Get teachers talks moving

Get teachers talks moving

On Tuesday, for the third time in the school term, teachers made their voices heard with their feet as they took their grouses to the streets.

Economics? It’s the geology, stupid

Economics? It’s the geology, stupid

What’s up with the economy? To be blindingly obvious, it’s 80 per cent geology, ten per cent past sins, and ten per cent getting the macro-economic policy numbers right.

For whom do we vote?

The election is just around the corner and the question rolling around in everyone’s mind is who do we vote for?

Powerful men, vulnerable women

“Haters gonna hate” is the thought that comes to mind as the opportunistic warriors of both political parties spar over the Darryl Smith “sex scandal”. They do not spend a moment to ensure our women are protected, and to voice disgust at the cavalier use of the continued suffering of Carrie-Ann Moreau—the current face of violence against women.

Let’s support our cocoa

It was good news hearing T&T farmers won the In­ter­na­tion­al Co­coa Awards (ICA) at the 25th edi­tion of Sa­lon du Choco­lat in Paris, France, placing first out 223 entries from 55 countries.