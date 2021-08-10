Play Whe transactions are quick

In Monday’s Express, I read the complaint of one religious leader that Play Whe booths were opened and places of worship were not. I found this to be selfish and narrow-minded. But it was with great satisfaction that I read the comments of IRO president Sri Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, who was objective and gave an intelligent and fair response.
I would like to add that while attendance at a place of worship is a prolonged event, a Play Whe terminal accommodates one customer at a time, and transactions should take under two minutes. There will be the odd person who delays at the cashier, but this can be prevented by insisting slips be filled out beforehand.
Len SA Ragoobir
Charlieville