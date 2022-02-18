Playing politics with board membership

There is a narrative in T&T that is part of our culture. The “who you know”/“who know of you” extends in all business and political sectors.
We also blindly believe doctors and lawyers are smarter than the average man in the street. This old colonial belief will eventually die when more of the old brigade depart life.
Stick a pin here and let us talk about why some are invited to be members of several government or private business boards. At 1.4 million citizens, it is necessary to admit the T&T genius gene pool is limited. The scholars of all the best schools and universities all know one another. Those who are genuinely smart and who can be trusted to deliver sound business advice are always needed on boards.
It is human nature to first trust who you know. A good reputation is priceless.
So, how can we politicise board membership in a tiny Third World democracy?
The question about how many board memberships should be enjoyed by any one individual is now being bandied about in the T&T political arena.
Why? It will mean anyone who is of the same religion, same school background, and is related by bloodline, marriage or even intimate friendship going back several years will be deemed unsuitable/illegal for narrow, political reasons.
A population of 1.4 million is not really a lot of people. Any- and everybody will not qualify regarding suitability and competence.
So, what do we do? Import suitably qualified people from another country?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin