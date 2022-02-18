Playing politics with board membership

The Appeal Court’s declaration that the mandatory denial of bail to persons accused of murder under the Bail Act is a landmark decision of profound impact.

Most importantly, this judgment gives judges a discretionary power to weigh the evidence and decide whether a person accused of murder should be granted bail on request. The Government has already indicated its intention to challenge the ruling at the Privy Council. There, the saved law that protects pre-Independence laws, including this one, will be in focus.