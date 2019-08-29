Playing with students’ future

My partner, who is looking forward to her second year of a Bachelor of Education (BEd) teacher course at UTT, Corinth, and all of her fellow second year colleagues, are being subjected to unbearable circumstances regarding their course location for next month.
As far as they were aware, all four years of the course were to be held at Corinth, yet for the last two weeks they have been held in limbo, not knowing if they could continue with the course, as they have heard—and I’ll stress here they have received no proper communication via their student portal or otherwise—some subjects may be held in Valsayn. Corinth is near San Fernando, and Valsayn is 25 miles north along the highway.