AS the story continues to unfold concerning the Acting Commissioner of Police and related matters I stand in amazement at what is taking place.
Our leaders going at one another while the population forms the audience and hardship goes along its merry way in Trinidad and Tobago. Honestly speaking, as a citizen of T&T I did not vote for that “bacchanal”, even more the type of behaviour by some of our leaders. When I stained my finger it was with the view to put a party in office that will devote its time in making T&T a better place for all. I am calling on our leaders to respect your office, other leaders, citizens, and the country that you were given the blessed opportunity to lead.
You are not the man on the street like myself, you are in office, one that must be highly esteemed. Whether it is President, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader or Member of Parliament, conduct yourself in a manner that is worthy of the office.
This has nothing to do with right and wrong but maturity and respect for office and mankind in general. You can share your feelings on any given subject in the right manner without being disrespectful to others. In humility, I believe this is how our leaders ought to function.
At times we seem to forget that we are being viewed by thousands of citizens, including our children, they read and see what is taking place.
Leaders, you are sending a negative message to them when you display the wrong attitude, one of gross disrespect towards each other on various forums.
A leader must practise self-control at all times when addressing any forum. People will always remember when a bad attitude is displayed in their minds when spoken to.
Over the years things have gotten worse in our Parliament and with our politicians in general with their conduct.
There are many very important issues that are seriously affecting the lives of citizens which need to be focussed on.
For example, rising unemployment, cost of living, crime, and those normal daily needs of the population in order to live at some level of comfort.
I believe you ought to do better as leaders respecting your office. The citizenry deserve the best coming from those that they elected to represent them.
Our nation needs voices of comfort and hope to speak to those who are in despair. I encourage you be that voice reaching out to that person who is crying out. You never know what your words of reassurance can bring to another human being.
This to me is not asking for too much. Make us proud by the way you carry about yourself. I conclude the day will come when you will exit your substantial position as a leader. What type of legacy do you want to leave? The decision lies in your hands. Please, respect your office.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan