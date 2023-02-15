I am writing once again to bring this situation to the attention of the public and specifically the Ministry of Works.
In my previous letter, I had spoken about the calamitous situation occurring as a result of the blockage of the Gandia/Cunupia River. This resulted in severe flooding which created a nightmare for residents.
After two years and much public uproar, the community was finally able to see some action by the ministry at the end of 2022. The blockage has since been partially cleared. I say partially as debris and rubble from the clearing still remain in the river. No additional work has been done to further resolve the issue in a more long-term manner.
My fear is that once the rainy season returns, flooding will still pose a threat as additional works need to be done to properly clear the watercourse and reconstruct the retaining wall that was previously there.
I am making an appeal to the Ministry of Works to please continue to address this situation before the rainy season begins and the nightmare continues. It is my sincere hope that my plea will not fall on deaf ears.
It would also be appreciated if the residents could be informed of what action is to be taken next as we have not been told anything, in spite of our calls to the ministry.