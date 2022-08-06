I plead on behalf of many citizens for the Government to reopen redemption of the $100 cotton note through the erstwhile offices of the Central Bank.
Only God alone knows the insensitive and selfish rationale for closing the redemption, without any thought for the thousands of people who reside abroad and could not return to the country, for one reason or the other, the pandemic included, or they just plain didn’t have the money for airfare. They are now stuck with these notes which they worked hard for. Do they destroy them?
This is wickedness, plain and simple, and it’s not just affecting people whom the Government likes to victimise. No, it is hurting the many thousands in Baltimore, the whole of the Bronx, all over America and Canada, England as well, not to mention Guyana—anywhere citizens who fled crime and hardship for a better life went, but did not abandon mother Trinidad and Tobago.
It’s hurting the old, the aged and infirmed who hid money and forgot, hid money for their last rites, hid money from their own abusive children in Bibles and old clothes. Many do not trust the bank and kept their money. Of course, the banks will pretend shamelessly they don’t know about sou-sous when the insult is that many of the parents of the employees of those same banks would have paid for their children’s education and built their homes with sou-sou money, which was never intended for the banks.
Don’t these people in high office have any sympathy for the old people who drag themselves into Port of Spain, hoping to change a few hundred dollar bills which they found in some old chest of drawers, and when they are refused, leaving them in tears? Do the people who are abrogating contracts to themselves for millions know what it is like to see $200 thrown away when you need food?
I do not fear contradiction when I say that there is hardly a citizen who does not have an aged relative with a few hundred dollars to change. It’s just the nature of people to hide money and forget where they put it.
I recently visited Miami and wherever I met fellow citizens, they openly cursed and called damnation of God’s vengeance on the Government for this senseless measure. They said people had substantial sums and were willing to make the requisite declarations since they do not have any record of drug dealings and money laundering, which is the first accusation the banks put to them when presenting their hard-earned money.
Further, where is the proof that it was done to combat counterfeiting or money laundering since no one is moving with a trunkload of money, except maybe a few churches.
Alas, what does not make sense is that in the last round of currency (ex)changes, the smaller notes, inclusive of old $50 notes from as far back as the ’80s, are being redeemed. So if you have a $50, the red one which looks like the old $1, or $5 with the Queen of England’s face, or the $20 with Governor Winston Dookeran’s signature, you can change it. So, what is the problem with the $100? Or maybe they need Anand, Jayanti and Renuka to enquire on their letterhead, with the last sentence reading something about the High Court?
Linda Capildeo
St James