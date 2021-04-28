These children are innocent. Bring them home.

It is so painful hearing stories of our nation’s children disappearing or suffering abuse or neglect. Our hearts go out to families enduring this unbelievable pain.

Some of us particularly feel affected because our own children and grandchildren are suffering in horrific conditions, and we feel helpless.

Several women and children from this country are currently as good as imprisoned in the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. Many of them were deceived and had their passports confiscated upon arrival.

Now they live daily in pain and fear. They struggle with snow, flooding, mud and summer temperatures reaching 122°F. There is little clean water, and diseases, both physical—like skin diseases and dysentery—and mental, are rampant.

Military action in the area increases their danger. You cannot imagine hearing their desperate messages and feeling so powerless.

We are begging the T&T Government to push forward with efforts to bring them home. We have heard a task force was in place since 2018 and that the United States government is willing to assist, but yet our loved ones continue to languish in that sordid place.

We cannot sleep in our own beds at night, knowing they are fearful, unsafe and unwell. Please, please bring them home!

A Khan

via e-mail

