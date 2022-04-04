I write regarding the last paragraph in an article published under the title “Rambharat Rocks Back” in the Sunday Express (April 3, 2022} with respect to statements wrongly attributed to me by the Honourable Prime Minister.
The Prime Minster, according to the article, at a public meeting on March 22, dismissed the “plethora of foolishness” regarding the reason for Minister Rambharat’s resignation including the former minister, Karen Tesheira’s commentary on a radio programme, that Minister Rambharat resigned because he had found out that a minister was involved in a million-dollar land transaction and he did not get the support of the Prime Minster.
I categorically and unequivocally did not state or otherwise imply that a minister was involved in some illegal land transaction.
What I commented on was what was published in the media as part of the former minister’s report and his statement on a popular Sunday radio show that he had submitted a report of the illegal land transfers to the Police Commissioner and to the Prime Minister.
I would therefore appreciate it if the Prime Minister, or someone designated by him, could advise as to the radio programme and the words which he has ascribed to me regarding this matter.