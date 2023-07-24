Dear Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) staff, I am writing to express my anger and disgust about the recent power outages that have been taking place regularly in some parts of St Augustine for the past few months.
Citizens have been experiencing a loss of electricity very regularly. Why?
On Sunday, July 23, there was no electricity in areas close to The UWI campus, and even up to yesterday, there was no power for some hours. What is really going on?
Can you all give the taxpaying citizens a proper reason as to why current has been going regularly? What is really going on?
When there is no electricity, so many businesses and persons are affected, and there is no compensation for losses. Can this matter please be addressed urgently?
There was nothing on the social media pages about the matter, and no apologies.
T&TEC, just like WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), I am fed up of your lack of proper communication, lack of professionalism and your incompetence.
People are not paying their bills to be treated in a Third World manner; do better, please!