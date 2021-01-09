The moving New Year’s address of Pope Francis is in stark contrast to the language that has been coming from leadership in this country.

Little emerges that is poetic or inspirational in this place. Indeed it has been a surfeit of crudity for the last five years with talk of “jammetry”, “ignoring she kyat”, “sh..t-kicking”, “buying underwear for my wife”, “no man ain’t digging up on my bottom”, the “smell of vomit”, “shut up”, a woman is “a golf course” to be “groomed” lest she turn into a “pasture”, and various other crassness accompanied by abusive, authoritarian castigation of critics, one described as deserving of a “swift kick in the pants”. The abrasiveness has wounded the national soul.