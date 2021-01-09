ON Wednesday, history was created when supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as Congress was in the process of confirming Joe Biden’s election victory.
This was total disrespect for law and order. All recounts were completed and certified, yet President Trump kept goading his supporters with the baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
The inability of the US Capitol police to contain the protesters implied that they were scared and not prepared to deal with such a crisis. They allowed the desecration of one of the most respected buildings in the United States of America.
This seems to be a domestic terrorist attack where, for the first time in history, the people of the US experienced total disrespect for law and order. In the past, there was always a smooth transition of government after elections.
My concern is that some of my fellow citizens of Trinidad and Tobago—the “copycats”—will take note of this total disrespect to our democracy of which our beloved Father of the Nation, the late Dr Eric Williams, explained on the night of our Independence in 1962.
Although, we experienced similar attempts in 1970 and 1990, we in Trinidad and Tobago have never experienced any insurrection when a government was in transition.
It may be a good message for our leaders and Opposition members that they should take note and change their attitude in the way they carry on Government business in Parliament. With modern technology easily available, their hostile behaviour is visible to all our young children. They may misinterpret events in the US to be the norm and may think it is the pattern to follow.
America, being a First World country, has been a mentor for most Third World countries. I hope the new government would take whatever steps necessary to hold those protesters responsible, even though it means getting the courts involved so that this will never, never occur again.
I would like to suggest to our Government that some kind of security service should be offered around the US Embassy; this may send a message to the people of the US, and more so our people in Trinidad and Tobago, that we respect elections by ballot and the winner would always enjoy a smooth transition.
May God bless America and Trinidad and Tobago.
Balliram Maharaj
Arima