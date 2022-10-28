Please educate us, Mr Daly

As I understand it, I heard Mr Martin Daly, SC, indicate in a radio interview (i95.5FM, on Thursday) that the attorney general had utilised an “old-fashioned” version of the sub judice rule in his refusal to comment as requested by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) on the Vincent Nelson indemnity agreement now being litigated in the court.
I always thought a matter was either sub judice or it was not. Perhaps Mr Daly can use his newspaper column to educate the public on the sub judice rule, and the current standard as evinced by case law.
I would also like Mr Daly to explain, in his newspaper column, why he thinks the DPP took the correct decision to discontinue, for the time being, the charges against Messrs Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Gerald Ramdeen, having regard to all the documentary and other information in the public domain, as serialised in the local press.
Mr Nelson has stated his unwillingness to testify in the “criminal matter” while a civil matter concerning the indemnity agreement is before the court. Perhaps Mr Daly could explain in his newspaper column why the DPP ought not to seek to enforce his plea agreement with Mr Nelson and compel Mr Nelson to testify, given that Mr Nelson received a much lighter sentence in exchange for his testimony, and other information against Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Mr Daly could also explain, in his newspaper column, what redress the Government, or the public, has if any DPP is delinquent/negligent/derelict in the performance of his duties, and/or takes a decision that is patently erroneous.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine