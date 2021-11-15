Why do the Health Ministry’s medical spokespersons keep saying that most of the Covid patients in the ICU are “not fully vaccinated”?
They always speak as though “unvaccinated” is synonymous with “not fully vaccinated”, but this is misleading. The latter term refers to people who have received only one shot or who have gotten their second shot less than two weeks previously.
So are these medical spokespersons misspeaking or are they saying the majority of ICU patients are not, in fact, unvaccinated?